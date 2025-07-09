Man admits using nearly a dozen stolen bank cards to fleece more than £5,000 from unsuspecting victims across West Midlands and Shropshire
A man has admitted defrauding 11 people out of more than £5,000 after using stolen bank cards.
Florim Manea of Sowers Gardens, Willenhall, admitted 11 counts of fraud by false representation when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday (July 7).
The 45-year-old used the cards in various locations in the West Midlands and Shropshire between September 2024 and June this year, the court heard.