Councillor to push for fencing alongside county rivers following recent tragedies

Councillor David Vasmer

Shropshire Council Liberal Democrat leader Councillor David Vasmer will put a motion to the full meeting of the authority on Thursday, where he will suggest a number of measures to improve safety.

The motion comes amid increasing concern about the risks posed by the River Severn in Shrewsbury particularly, with two men having died in recent weeks, and another being left with major injuries after being rescued from the water.

Councillor Vasmer's motion calls for support to put fencing up alongside the edge of "paths alongside major rivers in the county where there is no fencing at the moment".

He has also suggested ladders being provided by steep river banks where there have been incidents in recent years, as well as a fresh promotional campaign.

Councillor Vasmer also raised the issues at Shropshire Council's cabinet meeting last month where, the cabinet member in charge of physical infrastructure, Councillor Dean Carroll, said a review of river safety in the town was already under way.

The cabinet member also confirmed that fencing could be one option for some areas.

Responding at the cabinet meeting, Councillor Carroll said: "The council has already begun a review of safety alongside water in Shrewsbury following recent tragic events in Shrewsbury and it is our intention to increase the cope of this review where appropriate throughout the county."

He added: "Fencing is one measure that can be considered alongside other options, including for example lighting, exit points, education and increasing awareness of risk factors.

"No single measure is likely to provide a complete solution in the same way that no single agency is able to address this issue on its own, hence the need for a collaborative response."