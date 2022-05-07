Casualty rescued from River Severn after fifth serious incident in six weeks

The River Severn near Shrewsbury weir in Castlefields

Firefighters, paramedics and police officers scrambled to the Castlefields area of the town after reports of a person in the water.

The casualty was rescued and left in the care of ambulance crews.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.10pm on Friday, May , SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury. Reports of 1 person in the water. Crews rescued casualty and left in the care of smbulance.

"Five fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the police."