Casualty rescued from River Severn after fifth serious incident in six weeks

By Nick HumphreysShrewsbury

Emergency crews rescued a casualty from the River Severn in Shrewsbury last night - a fifth serious river incident in the town in a matter of weeks.

The River Severn near Shrewsbury weir in Castlefields
Firefighters, paramedics and police officers scrambled to the Castlefields area of the town after reports of a person in the water.

The casualty was rescued and left in the care of ambulance crews.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 10.10pm on Friday, May , SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as water rescue in Shrewsbury. Reports of 1 person in the water. Crews rescued casualty and left in the care of smbulance.

"Five fire appliances including the incident command unit and the water rescue unit were mobilised from Baschurch, Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Tweedale. An operations officer was in attendance. Also at the scene of the incident were the police."

In the past six weeks, two people have died and three people have been rescued after falling in the river in Shrewsbury. Popular Shrewsbury men Toby Jones, 31, and Nathan Fleetwood, 21, sadly died. Father-of-one Dan Walker was heroically rescued, and another man was saved last weekend thanks to a member of the Shrewsbury Canoe Hire team and the public for helping with the search.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

