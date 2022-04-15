Body of missing Shrewsbury man Nathan Fleetwood reportedly found

Nathan Fleetwood

Friends posted on the social media page set up to find Nathan that the sad discovery was made on Good Friday afternoon.

Mr Fleetwood, who was 21, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, March 27, having been out in Shrewsbury that night.

Emergency services and members of the public turned out time and time again in the following weeks to help search the river for him.

The post on the Facebook group announcing the news said: "It’s with a heavy heart that we have to break the news that Nathan has sadly been found in the river under the Greyfriars Bridge earlier this afternoon.

"We just wanted to take this time to thank every single person from the first 24 hours up until today... The progress we made as you all know is out of this world and it wasn’t for no reason at all.

"If this has taught you anything it is that we can all pull together as a community plus everyone outside of that circle and help when a family or anyone is in need and that the world can be a kind and better place.

"Please don’t ever take your loved ones for granted, you don’t know what is ever round the corner.

"Nathan I just want you to know from the bottom of my heart, we all love you so much and did everything we possibly could to get you home safe."