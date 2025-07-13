Woman who helped Liverpool drug dealers supply crack cocaine and heroin in Oswestry is spared jail

Caroline Hurst, aged 46 and of Unicorn Road, Oswestry, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting two charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of heroin.

James Dunstan, prosecuting, told the court the offences related to two separate incidents and involved the notorious 'Boris' county line from Merseyside into Oswestry.

The first dated back to April 1, 2019, when police stopped a car with four occupants - of which Hurst was one.

All were arrested and her telephone was seized. An examination showed it contained messages from drug customers such as "any chance of coming and getting two and two from you" - a reference to crack cocaine and heroin.