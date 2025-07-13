Shrewsbury dog grooming business sets even more tails wagging after expansion

Groom for Improvement relocated to Benbow Business Park in Harlescott earlier this year, after almost a decade in nearby premises in Shrewsbury.

Now the business, which employs 5 staff from its newly renovated unit near the Furrows Garage on Harlescott Lane, says it's ready for whatever comes next - with the team grooming up to 200 dogs per month since the move.

The company started in 2016 and has steadily built up a loyal customer base, having specialised in nervous and elderly dogs.

Dog Stylist Chrissy Smith at Groom For Improvement dog groomers in Shrewsbury.

Owner Katie Durkin said the move to new premises was a logical next step for the business, and would allow them to expand their services and host more events in the area.

The company hosted a charity fun day and dog show at its new home last month, and says it has plans to do more community work in the future.

"I did my training and went straight into the premises, but I found it was like learning to drive a car. You don't really learn until you pass your test, " she said.

"We do disabled dogs, epileptic, dogs nervous dogs. I love helping elderly and nervous dogs and we've got some real special customers we treat on a regular basis."

She added that the success of the business was down to their professional approach, with a strong focus on training for the team of groomers on site.

Dog Stylist Becky Lloyd with Max at Groom For Improvement dog groomers in Shrewsbury.

"It's a really friendly team but the focus is always on professionalism and we're serious when it comes to our jobs," she added.

"The team here I've trained from scratch but we're really hot on everyone being as qualified as possible and everyone getting as much training as they can.

"Because the industry is unregulated, anyone can set up with no insurance or qualifications, and for this place we want the opposite. I want people here to trust us like they'd trust their vets."