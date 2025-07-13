Natwest branch in Shrewsbury applies for permission for fresh signage

Natwest, based in Shrewsbury's Mardol Head, has applied to Shropshire Council for permission to replace the signs that currently sit on the front of the premises.

The application shows that the firm wants to add three non-illuminated signs, as well as vinyl window graphics which would be applied to the inside of the windows.

The fresh signs include new lettering and a logo to go above the entrance, as well as a welcome nameplate, and a sign hanging from a bracket.

A decision on the application will be taken at a later date.