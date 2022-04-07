Fencing off River Severn 'not the answer' says council leader after Shrewsbury tragedy

One man has died and another is critically injured after falling into the River Severn. Meanwhile the search for missing Nathan Fleetwood is ongoing

Calls have been made for safety to be improved along the River Severn in Shrewsbury after the death of 31-year-old Toby Jones. He died in hospital after being rescued by firefighters at Victoria Quay last Friday night.

Another man remains fighting for his life in hospital after being pulled from the river near the English Bridge in a separate incident on Sunday night, having earlier been involved in an altercation in the Nag's Head pub.

And the search for missing 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood is still ongoing. He went missing on March 27, and river searches have been carried out at Kingsland Bridge.

Shrewsbury Town Council leader Alan Mosley is keen to hear positive suggestions to improve safety along the river but doesn't feel fencing off large sections of the river or closing off the Quarry would be the right thing to do, especially as the whole of the riverside area is now lit at night.

He said: "These are awful tragedies and we must join with other agencies to investigate each incident by its own particular circumstances and see if there is anything we can do to mitigate the risks in the future.

"We must also emphasise that people take responsibility for their safety and that of their friends, and suggest that the owners of public houses and clubs in the town taking additional responsibility as well.

Flowers have been left on a section of the River Severn with a fence near the scene where Toby Jones was pulled from the water

"As a town council we will be open to meeting with anyone who wants to make positive suggestions. We may need to look at particular sensitive spots along the river to make sure any safety measures needed are in place. This might include monitored CCTV in specific areas of concern.

"However, putting security fencing that can't be breached along the length of the river is not a solution that is feasible, desirable or financially possible."

A petition has been launched for more CCTV cameras near the river in the town centre. Widow Kirsty Walsh, who's husband Shane died after falling in the river in 2017, would also like to see the CCTV increased.

The Make Our Rivers Safer campaign group is planning on holding a peaceful protest about river dangers, and has requested meetings with the town council, police, fire service, street pastors and others.

Meanwhile a fire boss is urging the public to be water aware after crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to each incident.

The service is issuing a fresh plea for people to be vigilant when walking by the water.

Advice from the service includes:

Avoid walking home by the river if you've been drinking. The short cut may seem like a good idea, but the pathways can be slippery, and you could easily fall in.

If you see someone in distress, do not enter the water to help. Use one of the nearby throw-lines or call 999 for assistance.

Don’t swim in open water, it can be very cold even during hot days, causing cramp and breathing difficulties – these can affect even the strongest swimmer.

Assistant chief fire officer Simon Hardiman said: “It is incredibly concerning for us to see this increase in the number of water related incidents in the county. We typically see around three water rescues in a year and to see three in one week is incredibly worrying.

“We’ve been working with our partners over the last two years to make some of these areas safer. This has included the installation of throw-lines and training on how to use them for street pastors.