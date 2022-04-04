Man fighting for his life after being rescued from river in Shrewsbury following 'fight'

The English Bridge and St Julian's Crescent in Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Police were were called to St Julian's Crescent, near the English Bridge in Shrewsbury, at around 12.55am after officers received reports of a person in the river.

He was rescued and taken to hospital where his condition has been described as critical.

Officers are now trying to piece together the man's movements before he was found. They believe he had been in The Nag’s Head on Wyle Cop on Sunday evening and had been involved in a fight shortly before he left the premises around midnight.

West Mercia Police is asking anyone who was in the pub between 9.50pm on Sunday and 12.15am on Monday, or in the area at the time of the incident to get in touch, along with anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cham footage. The incident number is 19i of 4 April, 2022.

The man was rescued from the river just over 48 hours after another man was pulled out of the Severn in Shrewsbury in a separate incident.

Emergency services were called to Victoria Quay on Friday night where they found 31-year-old Toby Jones. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but later died.

In a tribute his mother Shane Gayme said that he was "my beautiful boy" and he had a "beautiful smile". "So many loved him," she added. "I know how he loved life and how so many loved him too. We're totally devastated so heartbroken."