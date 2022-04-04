Toby Jones

A section of Victoria Quay was taped off by police on Saturday as they tried to establish what happened.

Mr Jones, from Shrewsbury, worked for builders merchants Huws Gray since he was in his teens, and had recently been promoted and given his own branch to manage in Leebotwood, Telford.

His mother Shane Gayme said that he was "my beautiful boy" and he had a "beautiful smile". "So many loved him," she added. "I know how he loved life and how so many loved him too. We're totally devastated so heartbroken."

Floral tributes have been placed by the railings on Victoria Quay, and hundreds of people have paid tribute and sent messages of support to Mr Jones' family.

One said: "Sending my deepest condolences. Toby was a lovely person I’m lost for words."

Another well-wisher said: "No mother should lose their son so young. Lots of love to you."

One man described Toby as "an absolute diamond, saying: "I'm so so sorry to hear this devastating news. I'm absolutely gutted."

Several people called for stronger safety measures along the river too. Campaign group Make Our River Safer posted: "Another life lost to the river. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Toby Jones. Something has to be done to make Shrewsbury a Safer Place."

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that sadly the 31-year-old man who was rescued from the River Severn on Friday April 1 has since died in hospital.

“Our thoughts remain with his family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”