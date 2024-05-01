Southern Central Premier League semi-final: AFC Telford 2 Mickleover 0 - Report

On a wet and windy evening in TF1, Kevin Wilkin’s side dominated proceedings against a Sports side who could not get to grips with conditions.

The pitch at New Bucks Head proved challenging for both side’s early on, with passes going astray as they either skidded off the surface or stopped stone dead in one of several puddles strewn across the pitch.

The Bucks came close to opening the scoring on 28 minutes when Gibson plucked a cross from Jordan Piggott out of the air and unleashed a fierce effort on goal from 15-yards, only to see it cannon back off the crossbar.

Moments later it was Mickleover who thought they had broken the deadlock, and so they would have done but for some heroic defending by Kyle Storer and Jordan Piggott.

Ben Sault was released on goal, but good delaying work from Storer allowed his midfield partner to put in a goal-saving block.

On 40 minutes, Telford had the goal they craved. The visitors, perhaps not recognising the deteriorating conditions, played a loose ball across their own penalty area.

A slip from William Tamen allowed Gibson to slide the ball home into an almost-empty net to send the Telford supporters into dreamland.

Brandon Hall was called into action late in the half to deny Barnes before Gibson saw an effort well-saved by Yusuf Mersin at the other end.

After half-time The Bucks continued to threaten and came close to doubling their lead through Jordan Piggott’s flicked header that just missed to the right.

They had the ball in the net for a second time through Gibson, but his effort was adjudged to hit a teammate in an offside position on its way past Mersin.

Good work from Sam Whittall denied Tyrell Waite an effort on goal from close range after great work from the rangy number nine.

And with less than ten minutes left on the clock, The Bucks had the second goal their performance deserved.

More good work from Dinanga earned a free-kick left of centre on the edge of the penalty area.

Up stepped Remi Walker, whose low effort flew past Mersin into the corner in a moment that felt almost inevitable as soon as the number seven put the ball down to take it.

A resolute Telford defence was put under pressure by the visitors, but they never looked in any real danger despite the absence of captain Fraser Kerr.

The Bucks will now host the play-off final on Monday afternoon as they search for an immediate return to the National League North.