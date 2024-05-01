Aldi's appeal to public to help find new locations in Shropshire

In a bid to recognise the invaluable input of its customers, the supermarket is calling on the public to help it identify where in Britain needs new Aldi stores most.

Aldi has already listed Church Stretton as a required town but other areas which have the most suggestions will also be considered as part of Aldi’s commitment to build hundreds of new stores across Britain.

Aldi has been on a rapid expansion drive in recent years and currently has more than 1,000 stores.

It is committed to continuing towards its long-term target of over 1,500 stores across the UK.