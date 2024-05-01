Traffic delays after crash involving luxury sports car near Shrewsbury

Traffic was building up along the A5 near Shrewsbury on Wednesday afternoon following a collision between two vehicles.

It is understood to have happened at around 3pm on the eastbound carriageway near the Emstrey island.

An eye-witness reported seeing a dark blue Ferrari at the scene. Police and ambulance services were in attendance.

According to traffic data, at around 3.45pm, traffic was backing up along the A5 towards the Bayston Hill roundabout and on the B4380 approaching Emstrey Island.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.