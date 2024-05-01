Teenage boy taken to hospital with 'serious injuries' after collision with car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The incident took place in Hadley, Telford, near to the junction of Summer House Drive and Haybridge Road, at around 3.04pm.

West Midland Ambulance Service (WMAS) said the air ambulance had been sent to the scene, along with a land ambulance and a paramedic officer.

They said the boy was treated for serious injuries, before being taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital by land ambulance.

A spokesman for WMAS said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian near to the junction of Summer House Drive and Haybridge Road at 3.04pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital by land ambulance."