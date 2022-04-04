Nathan Fleetwood

Nathan was reported missing on Sunday, March 27 after he failed to return home from a night out in Shrewsbury town centre.

The last reported sighting of him was in the town centre at around 2.30am after he left Albert's Shed in Barker Street.

Over the past week there have been several appeals and searches carried out for Nathan, who remains missing.

Here's everything we know about Nathan and the search to find him so far.

Last confirmed sighting

What was Nathan wearing?

The 21-year-old is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white T-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Police and fire crews search River Severn

Police and fire crews searched the River Severn last week

Police and fire crews were seen scouring the River Severn in Shrewsbury on Monday, March 28, in what was described as a search for a 'high-risk missing person'.

The emergency services maintained a large presence in The Quarry, near the Kingsland toll bridge. West Mercia Police also searched a number of areas around the town centre as river rescue teams piloted a boat in the Severn.

On the same day the force issued its first appeal to find the 21-year-old.

Police appeal following new sighting

The following day, Tuesday, March 29, officers investigating Nathan's disappearance issued new information in an appeal to help him.

West Mercia Police announced they had received further information that he had been seen shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am on Sunday, March 27, the day he went missing.

In an statement, a police spokesperson said: "Following our initial appeal officers have received further information that Nathan was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am."

The family of Nathan also issued a second photo of him in a white polo shirt to aid with searches.

Police appeal to Good Samaritans who tried to help Nathan

The second photo released of Nathan Fleetwood

A new appeal was issued by police on Friday, April 1, to hear from two men who they believe tried to help Nathan on the night he went missing.

Officers said they believed two men tried to help the 21-year-old book a taxi on the Kingsland Bridge between 3.30am and 4.15am and appealed for them to get in touch.

They were both described as in their early 20s. One was described white, around 6’2” with curly brown hair in a curtains style, and wearing light blue jeans and a black Berghaus fleece.

The second man was also described as white, around 5’8”, with a short beard and wearing a beige jacket with the hood up. Both were said to be well-spoken.

Detective Sergeant David Bettison of West Mercia Police said: “Firstly we would like to thank the public for all their help since we issued our first appeal, as we have heard off a number of people who have helped us with our searches.

“We are now eager to speak to these two men, who were seen assisting Nathan on the bridge, as we are led to believe they tried to help Nathan book a taxi so he could get home.

“There is no evidence to suggest the two men have anything to do with Nathan’s disappearance, but we do believe they could hold vital information in helping us better understand Nathan’s movements in the early hours of Sunday."

Friends search for Nathan

On Sunday, one week after he went missing, around 400 people came together to help look for Nathan.

The search was centred on the Kingsland Bridge, where police believe he was between 3am and 5am on the Sunday he went missing seven days earlier.

Families and former school friends from Shrewsbury Academy also turned out to do what they could to search for clues to his disappearance.

Among them were men who played football with Nathan when he was in the Shrewsbury Juniors Under 18 team. They said Nathan was "someone you could never argue with".

"He is one of the nicest lads there is, always has a smile on his face," Alfie Page said.

As they searched on dry land, kayakers from the West Mercia Search and Rescue unit surveyed the river itself.

Contact West Mercia Police

Anyone who thinks they have information that could help find Nathan is urged to contact West Mercia Police quoting reference number 347i of March 27.

Another man falls into the River Severn in Shrewsbury

On Friday, April 1, another man was rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury in an unrelated incident.

The man was pulled from the river at Victoria Quay on Friday night after emergency services were alerted to a person in distress in the water.

He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died over the weekend.

Toby Jones died after being rescued from the River Severn over the weekend

On Monday, April 4, he was identified as 31-year-old Toby Jones.

In a statement his heartbroken mother, Shane Gayme, said that he was "my beautiful boy" and he had a "beautiful smile".