Appeal to find Good Samaritans who 'tried to help' Shrewsbury man on night he disappeared

Nathan Fleetwood has been missing since the early hours of Sunday, March 27

Nathan Fleetwood has been missing since Sunday, March 27, after leaving Albert's Shed on Barker Street.

Officers believe two men tried to help the 21-year-old book a taxi on the Kingsland Bridge between 3.30am and 4.15am on the night he disappeared, and are appealing for them to get in touch.

They are both described as in their early 20s. One is described white, around 6’2” with curly brown hair in a curtains style, and wearing light blue jeans and a black Berghause fleece.

The second man is also described as white, around 5’8”, with a short beard and wearing a beige jacket with the hood up. Both are described as well-spoken.

Detective Sergeant David Bettison of West Mercia Police said: “Firstly we would like to thank the public for all their help since we issued our first appeal, as we have heard off a number of people who have helped us with our searches.

“We are now eager to speak to these two men, who were seen assisting Nathan on the bridge, as we are led to believe they tried to help Nathan book a taxi so he could get home.

“There is no evidence to suggest the two men have anything to do with Nathan’s disappearance, but we do believe they could hold vital information in helping us better understand Nathan’s movements in the early hours of Sunday."

Police believe two men tried to help Nathan book a taxi home

Nathan was last seen at around 2.30am in Shrewsbury town centre after leaving the popular Albert's Shed venue. Officers believe he then headed towards the Kingsland area of the town and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

So far two photos have been issue by his family through West Mercia Police.

He is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Earlier this week police and fire crews searched the area around the Kingsland Bridge, including scouring the River Severn, as well as following up other enquiries around the town centre.