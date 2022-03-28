Police and fire crews in river search for 'high-risk missing man' in Shrewsbury

By the Kingsland toll bridge in Shrewsbury

Nathan Fleetwood, 21, was last seen in the early hours of Sunday having left Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury town centre.

The emergency services have maintained a large presence in the Quarry park, near the Kingsland toll bridge, since Monday morning, and West Mercia Police is searching a number of areas around the town centre. River rescue teams have been piloting a boat in the river.

The police appeal said: "Nathan was last seen at around 2.30am [on Sunday] after he left Albert's Shed in Shrewsbury town centre.

Nathan Fleetwood

"He is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.

"Anyone with any information that could help find Nathan, please call 999."

The West Mercia Search & Rescue unit said: "Specialist search teams are en route to the Shrewsbury area to support West Mercia Police with a high-risk missing person."

C A L L O U T



Specialist Search teams are en route to the Shrewsbury area to support @WMerciaPolice with a High Risk Missing Person. pic.twitter.com/iRqNn7AV5O — West Mercia SAR (@WestMerciaSAR) March 28, 2022

Photographs show the fire service sent an engine and an incident support unit into the Quarry.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said officers were supporting West Mercia Police in an operation.