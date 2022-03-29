New sighting of missing Shrewsbury man announced as family release photo in bid to find him

Nathan Fleetwood has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday

Following an initial appeal by West Mercia Police, officers have received further information that 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am on Sunday.

Nathan was reported missing on March 27 after he failed to return home following a night out in Shrewsbury town centre. Previously, the last reported sighting was in the town centre at around 2.30am after he left Albert's Shed in Barker Street.

In an statement, a police spokesperson said: "Following our initial appeal officers have received further information that Nathan was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am."

Nathan Fleetwood

The family of Nathan have also issued a second photo of him to aid with searches.

He is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.

As part of the search officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the River Severn around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up a number of enquiries around the town centre.

Police near the Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury on Monday

Photographs showed a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine and ncident support unit in the Quarry, where police were also spotted.

The West Mercia Search & Rescue unit said: "Specialist search teams are en route to the Shrewsbury area to support West Mercia Police with a high-risk missing person."