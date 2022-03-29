Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New sighting of missing Shrewsbury man announced as family release photo in bid to find him

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Officers investigating the disappearance of a missing Shrewsbury man have issued new information to help with their searches.

Nathan Fleetwood has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday
Nathan Fleetwood has not been seen since the early hours of Sunday

Following an initial appeal by West Mercia Police, officers have received further information that 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am on Sunday.

Nathan was reported missing on March 27 after he failed to return home following a night out in Shrewsbury town centre. Previously, the last reported sighting was in the town centre at around 2.30am after he left Albert's Shed in Barker Street.

In an statement, a police spokesperson said: "Following our initial appeal officers have received further information that Nathan was sighted shortly afterwards in the Kingsland area of the town between 3am and 5am."

Nathan Fleetwood

The family of Nathan have also issued a second photo of him to aid with searches.

He is described as having short blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, and black jeans and white Nike trainers.

As part of the search officers are working with West Mercia Search and Rescue to search the River Severn around the Kingsland Bridge, as well as following up a number of enquiries around the town centre.

Police near the Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury on Monday

Photographs showed a Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service fire engine and ncident support unit in the Quarry, where police were also spotted.

The West Mercia Search & Rescue unit said: "Specialist search teams are en route to the Shrewsbury area to support West Mercia Police with a high-risk missing person."

Anyone with any information that could help find Nathan please call 999.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News