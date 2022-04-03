Hundreds turn out to continue the search for missing Shrewsbury 21-year-old

Nathan Fleetwood

Young and old, family and friends, about 400 people in all, gathered on Sunday on the banks of the River Severn, where Nathan was last seen in the early hours of March 27.

As they searched on dry land, kayakers from the West Mercia Search and Rescue unit surveyed the river itself.

The search was centred on the Kingsland Bridge, where police believe he was between 3am and 5am on the Sunday.

Among the volunteers, thought to number 400, were men who played football with Nathan when he was in the Shrewsbury Juniors Under 18 team. They said Nathan was "someone you could never argue with".

"He is one of the nicest lads there is, always has a smile on his face," Alfie Page said.

Mark Reynolds, who managed the team Nathan was in and who joined his team mates in the search, said it was good to see so many people turning out to do what they could to help.

There were also former school friends from Shrewsbury Academy determined to do what they could to search for clues to his disappearance.

The water rescue unit of West Mercia Search and Rescue

Whole families also turned out.

Sam Dorset, whose niece is friends with Nathan, said it was the least she could do to help the search.

"His family thanked us for taking part in the search and said they had not realised how many people knew and loved Nathan," she said.

"Various items were found but of course they may not be connected."

One group of young people said they knew Nathan from being out in town in the evenings.

"Shrewsbury is a small town and everyone knows someone who knows Nathan," Emily Lambert said.

Dan Parker has worked with him at McDonald's and said he simply wanted to help.

A volunteer hub was also set up by the Hickory's restaurant with staff giving up their morning to open up early. Drinks were given out to those searching and other facilities made available.

General manager, Alex Dixon, said: "Being part of the local community is very important to us and anything we can to do support it we will. Our premises is large enough to act as a hub and we were able to provide bottles of water and toilet facilities for those searching for Nathan.

"I must thank our staff, Jay McDonnell, Clayton Matcham, Taylor Lloyd, Emily McAdam and Charlotte Molloy and her mother for giving up their time to help."

Nathan was last seen in Shrewsbury town centre at about 2.30am after leaving the popular Albert's Shed venue. West Mercia Police officers believe he then headed towards the Kingsland area of the town and was seen on Kingsland Bridge.

He is described as having short dark hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with a black hoodie, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Last week police and fire crews searched the area around the Kingsland Bridge, including scouring the River Severn, as well as following up other enquiries around the town centre.

Police are appealing for two men they believe tried to help the 21-year-old book a taxi on the Kingsland Bridge between 3.30am and 4.15am on the night he disappeared, to get in touch.