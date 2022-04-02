Notification Settings

Riverbank cordoned off as search and rescue team scrambled to Shrewsbury for second time in a week

By David Tooley

A search and rescue team has been scrambled to the riverbank in Shrewsbury for the second time this week.

Victoria Avenue, Shrewsbury. Pic: Google
Volunteers from West Mercia Search and Rescue were put on alert to go to the Victoria Avenue area at about 10am to "locate a high-risk missing person".

It follows searches that were conducted in the River Severn by Shrewsbury's Quarry park on Monday, as part of the search for missing man Nathan Fleetwood.

Businesses including the Armoury and the Sabrina riverboat were open and operating today but a section of Victoria Quay from the area of the Riverbank bar to the toilets in Quarry Park were cordoned off at about 11am.

Dilwyn Jones, of the Sabrina boat, said: "The first part of Victoria Quay is open but it is closed off from the Riverbank bar into the Quarry.

"I am told that none of the rescue teams have gone into the water yet but they are searching the bank of the river."

West Mercia Police has been invited to comment.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

