Some 221 MPs from across different political parties have joined forces to call on the Government to recognise a Palestinian state.

The MPs urged the Prime Minister and Foreign Secretary to take the step ahead of a United Nations conference in New York next week.

It follows France’s announcement on Thursday evening it will formally recognise Palestine at a UN summit in September.

Writing on social media, Shrewsbury's Labour MP Julia Buckley said: "As the desperate situation in Gaza reaches ever more catastrophic levels, I have joined over 200 of my parliamentary colleagues from across all political parties in urging the Government to formally recognise the State of Palestine.

Julia Buckley MP

"Representing one third of the current Parliament, we are reminding the Prime Minister of the previous Parliament’s overwhelming support for Palestinian recognition; applying this specific pressure ahead of the UN Conference on 28 July, where the UK will be under international scrutiny to update its position.

"While I regularly respond directly to constituents who contact me about this issue, I believe it is important, as with any matter of such gravity, that all residents are aware of where I stand as an elected representative.

"This atrocity cannot be allowed to continue. We are witnessing deliberate blockades, targeted destruction of food supplies, and the starvation of civilians; acts that shock the conscience and demand urgent and significant accountability.

"As Members of Parliament, we are doing all we can to support the people of Gaza and since I entered Parliament, the conflict has worsened week by week.

"I’ve met with Palestinian support groups, and in December 2024, I wrote to the Foreign Secretary, urging stronger and more decisive action.

"I will continue to use my voice, my vote, and my platform to work, with the Government, towards an end to this barbarism, and the beginning of lasting peace and security for all civilians in Gaza."

The MPs’ letter, co-ordinated by Sarah Champion – the Labour chairwoman of the International Development Select Committee - said: “We are expectant that the outcome of the conference will be the UK Government outlining when and how it will act on its long-standing commitment on a two-state solution; as well as how it will work with international partners to make this a reality.”

Parliamentarians from Labour, the Conservatives, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents are among those who signed the letter.

Senior signatories include Labour select committee chairs Liam Byrne, Dame Emily Thornberry and Ruth Cadbury, the Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey, as well as Tory former minister Kit Malthouse, and Sir Edward Leigh, Parliament’s longest-serving MP.

The majority of those who have signed, 131, are Labour MPs, including Montgomeryshire & Glyndwr MP Steve Witherden.