Firefighters tackle Shrewsbury shed fire as incident spreads

Firefighters were called to tackle a shed blaze that spread to the neighbouring property.

By Dominic Robertson
The incident, at Brook Street in Shrewsbury, was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at around 5pm yesterday - Friday, July 25.

Two crews were sent to the scene, with fire operations and investigation officers also in attendance.

An update from SFRS said that the incident had initially involved a garden shed and its contents, but it spread to a further shed, fencing, a greenhouse, and guttering of a neighbouring property.

The crews declared the incident over shortly before 6pm.

