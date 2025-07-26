The incident, at Brook Street in Shrewsbury, was reported to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at around 5pm yesterday - Friday, July 25.

Two crews were sent to the scene, with fire operations and investigation officers also in attendance.

An update from SFRS said that the incident had initially involved a garden shed and its contents, but it spread to a further shed, fencing, a greenhouse, and guttering of a neighbouring property.

The crews declared the incident over shortly before 6pm.