Holiday park plan in Shropshire countryside set for council refusal

Satellite view of Street Dinas, St Martins. Image: Google.

The plans for land next to Bryn Goleu, near Street Dinas, St Martins, had been submitted to Shropshire Council, but officers are recommending the proposal is rejected.

The final decision will be taken by the council's planning committee on Tuesday.

A report from case officer Melanie Williams outlines how the proposal is to create a holiday park made up of nine huts – all of which would have a single bedroom, lounge, kitchenette and shower area with a toilet.

Under the plan there would be nine parking spaces and two buildings for office use.

However, the council report on the plans recommends they are refused due to concerns about the impact on the surrounding countryside, despite the potential economic benefits for the area.

It states: "It is acknowledged that the proposed development would contribute to the rural economy and to the role of Shropshire as a tourist destination in which to stay.

"However, these potential benefits are considered to be outweighed by the harm of the development on the open, tranquil rural character of the landscape, the potential for disturbance of adjacent land users and that the proposal is not located within a sustainable location, where there are also no nearby services.

"No evidence of the ongoing viability of the existing site has been provided and nor has it has been shown that there is demand for the holiday use in what is considered an unsustainable location."

Ms Williams' report says that while council policy does not prevent the creation of new camping and caravan sites within the open countryside, there are two concerns about access to facilities, such as shops, and the impact of visitors on the countryside.

It states: "The first of these requirements is the location of the development being within a sustainable accessible location served by a range of facilities.

"The second is the consideration of the cumulative impact of visitor accommodation on the natural assets of the area which in this case is open countryside.

"On review of the location it is not concluded the proposal is either sustainable or served by a range of facilities.

"Whilst the village of St Martins is a relatively short distance away, part of the route is along the rural lane which does not benefit from any lighting or pavements which is to some extent likely to discourage some holiday makers from walking and be reliant on the use of private vehicle.

"Given there is only a very limited range of services available St Martins, holiday makers would inevitably use their car to travel further afield."

The report also says the impact on those living nearby would be "unacceptable".

It states: "The proposed use would increase the amount of traffic using the lane, especially within the summer months. The use would also mean that the site would generate increased noise and disturbance from future occupiers.

"A site visit has revealed that part of the existing hedgerow has been removed from the front of the site with some non-native species re-planting carried out.