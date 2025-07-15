Price dropped to £395,000 for Shropshire country pub with 'excellent reputation'

The family-run Greyhound Inn, on Overton Road on the outskirts of St Martins, was originally listed in August last year for £450,000.

The pub is currently run as a "lifestyle business on limited hours" by the current owners, who have operated the business for the past 28 years, with agents saying the business has "scope for growth" in the holiday accommodation sector.

According to a sale listing posted by Ellesmere based Bowen Estate Agents, the building benefits from three section trade areas along with a beer garden, off road parking and owner accommodation, set in grounds of around 1.27 acres.

The Greyhound Inn, picture: Rightmove and Bowen

The building also includes a tarmac and pebble car park providing parking for approximately 60 vehicles.

"The Greyhound has been family run for over 28 years and has an excellent reputation from both locals and those living in the surrounding areas with many holiday homes and parks nearby," the listing says.

"The business offers scope for growth by extending current opening hours, extensive marketing and also the potential to develop holiday lets or pods on the sizeable adjacent land, subject to planning permission, for which there is much demand in the area.

"The property is arranged over two storeys and is of brick construction with exposed timber frontage under a slate roof. "

A cosy bar area includes an open brick fireplace with log burner, loose dining and stool seating for 30, wood laminate flooring and fitted carpet, exposed ceiling beams, wood panelled bar with stained glass top.

The full listing can be viewed online with Bowens Estate Agents of Ellesmere.