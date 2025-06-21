Young Oswestry entrepreneur sets tails wagging with launch of doggy daycare business

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Malt House Hounds opened its doors at the beginning of this month, and 20-year-old owner Sonny Hevingham says the business was a natural next step after completing qualifications in animal management.

Located at New Marton in the north Shropshire countryside, the business is aiming to provide a "caring and enriching environment" for dogs along with high-quality service for busy dog owners.

The newly renovated former stables and smallholding which the business calls home feature exercise fields, chill-out areas and even a trampoline for pooches to enjoy, with the "peaceful rural location" providing a calm, secure setting where dogs can enjoy their day in comfort and safety.

Sonny Hevingham, Malt House Hounds

"Malt House Hounds was born from a deep passion for animal wellbeing and a recognition of how valuable dependable, high-quality dog care is for busy owners," said Sonny.

"After I completed my level three qualifications I started planning out what I wanted to do, and I've had a passion for looking after dogs all my life so it seemed like a natural step really.

"We're starting off small and we'll only have a maximum of nine dogs on the site at a time - people are just dropping their dogs off with us at the moment but in future we hope to have a taxi service where we can collect and drop off dogs for their stay.

"Our aim is to create a space where dogs can thrive socially, mentally, and physically."

The business is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 6pm and can be found on Facebook at Malt House Hounds Doggy Daycare.