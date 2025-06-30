20mph zone planned for school near Welsh border

Shropshire Council is proposing to reduce the speed limit on the B5069 and B5070 outside St Martins School near Gobowen.

The plan, which the council says will "improve the safety of school children, residents and other road users" would introduce a new 20mph and 40mph zone near the school.

The proposed 20mph limit is to cover crossing movements to the school access points on both B-roads.

St Martins School near Gobowen. Photo: Google

A 40mph "buffer zone" is proposed to reduce speed limits on the approach to the school.

A consultation for the plans is open until July 16, with documents available for viewing at Oswestry Library during regular opening hours.

Alternatively, copies may be requested by emailing traffic.engineering@shropshire.gov.uk, by writing to the Traffic Engineering Team, Guildhall, Frankwell, Shrewsbury, or by calling 0345 678 9077.