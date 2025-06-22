'I will miss this special place' - Much-loved headteacher of village school to bow out this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Sue Lovecy joined St Martins School as an art teacher in 1992 before earning several promotions and becoming headteacher in 2014.

Sue has become part of the furniture at the school and taught thousands of pupils - some of whom are now even parents of current children who attend St Martins School.

But now, after 33 years, Sue is preparing to say goodbye to the school and will stand aside, heading into retirement, at the end of the summer term.

Waving goodbye: headteacher at St Martins School Sue Lovecy will retire at the end of the school year

"Of course there will be sadness to leave," she said. "But I think I have done my time.

"I will miss a lot, particularly my colleagues. I have worked with some of them for a very long time and we have an amazing set off staff here right from teaching assistants, teachers, and admin staff, everyone is amazing at St Martins.

"Year 11 were the first people that I told and I said 'you are going in a few week's time and I am going to join you'. There was a look of shock on their faces, bless them.

"But, in the final Year 11 assembly it was about what exciting things they have going on next year and in the future. Even though I am a lot older than them, I view it very much the same.