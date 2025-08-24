The incidents took place yesterday - Saturday, August 23 - in Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth, Telford, and St Martin's, and are a continuation of the wildfires which have been affecting the county throughout the summer.

Crews were sent to the first incident at the car park for the Battlefield Heritage site in Shrewsbury at around 3.50pm.

One crew was sent to the scene where they were tasked with tackling a blaze involving 200m of undergrowth and hedgerow.

An update said they were dealing with the fire until around 5pm.

Firefighters from Bridgnorth said they were called to an incident in the town at around 6.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire had involved grass and undergrowth, with officers using beaters and a knapsack to extinguish the blaze.

A further incident took place in the Priorslee area of Telford, with the fire service alerted to the situation at around 7pm.

One fire crew was dispatched and used a hosereel jet to deal with a fire measuring five metres by five metres.

They were dealing with the incident for around 20 minutes.

A crew from Ellesmere was sent to an incident at St Martin's shortly after 8pm, with officers using a hosereel jet and drag rakes to extuinguish the blaze.

Shrewsbury firefighters were then called to a fire in the open involving timber on Hillside Drive at around 8.40pm.

The crew used knapsacks to tackle the incident and declared it over at around 9.20pm.