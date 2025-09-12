Specialist school near Ludlow rated 'Outstanding' by Ofsted and hailed for 'transforming' pupils' lives

Overton School near Ludlow has been hailed for "transforming" the lives of its pupils after an inspection in June.

Ofsted has graded the specialist school 'Outstanding' overall and in each category, with the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management all receiving top marks.

In a report published on Thursday (September 11), parents of pupils at the school are said to be "overwhelmingly positive" about the setting.

Inspectors began their report stating that Overton School "transforms the lives of pupils", noting that young people develop "trust, resilience and determination" due to the aspirational goals that the school sets.