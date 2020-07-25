Children can showcase arts talent with award scheme

Three Parishes Big Local has joined forces with Shropshire Libraries to provide the Discover and Explore Arts Awards for children and young people living in the villages of Weston Rhyn, St Martins and Gobowen.

It is a free scheme and will be run via a new on-line service provided by the library department.

The Arts Award is a set of qualifications for those, aged five-25, which gets them involved in arts and culture. On completion participants will be awarded a certificate from Trinity College London, who manage Arts Award, in association with Arts Council England.

The young artists will investigate their chosen art, take part in arts activities, and create a piece of art, all supported by a resource pack and a secure online log book.

Any kind of art can be chosen including drawing, photography, painting, dancing, photography, poetry, writing, collage-making, animation, needlework and music.

Maggie Rowlands, Three Parishes Big Local Partnership member, said: "We are really pleased to be able to fund these creative activities over the summer after what has been a difficult few months for people of all ages.

"We hope that many children and young people from our villages will sign up and have an arty time. We are also offering free starter bundles of high quality materials for painting, drawing and sketching, supplied by Meraki Colour of Oswestry, for any children and young people who do contact us and sign up for the scheme."

Participants must live in Weston Rhyn, St Martins or Gobowen parishes.

Parents should contact the Qube on 01691 656882 or email via info@big-local.org.