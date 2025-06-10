Multiple fire crews, police and ambulance teams rush to road near Oswestry after two-vehicle smash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at around 11.50am reporting a road traffic collision on St Martin's Road between Gobowen and St Martin's.

Four fire crews including the rescue tender were sent from Ellesmere and Wellington fire stations to the scene.

Land ambulance and police crews also attended the incident.

Reports from the fire service said two vehicles collided.

Firefighters assisted a person from a vehicle and the incident was finished by 12.20pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and West Mercia Police have been contacted for information.