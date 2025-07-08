Shropshire Star
Close

Michael Appleton addresses Shrewsbury goalkeeper recruitment options

Shrewsbury Town are open to bringing in a goalkeeper on loan or on a permanent basis this summer.

Plus
By Ollie Westbury
Published
Supporting image for story: Michael Appleton addresses Shrewsbury goalkeeper recruitment options
Toby Savin of Shrewsbury Town makes a save during the penalty shoot out (AMA)

Salop have been good in the transfer market since last season ended. They have signed three centre-backs in Will Boyle, Sam Stubbs and Tom Anderson - all very experienced in the fourth tier of English football. 

They have also added veteran ex-Premier League midfielder Sam Clucas and the versatile Tom Sang, who is capable of playing in a variety of different positions. 

One of the areas of the pitch they are yet to add is in goal. Shrews let first-choice keeper Jamal Blackman and third shotstopper Joe Young go at the end of last season. 

Similar stories

Most popular