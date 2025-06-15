'Another access-only road is a joke - we've been fighting the council to enforce the one we have!'
Residents in a village near Oswestry have branded it a 'joke' that Shropshire Council is planning yet another access-only road in the village as the current ones are plagued by people using them as rat runs.
Householders in St Martin's have said they have spent 40 years battling with the council and police over lack of enforcement of the access-only roads in the village, which they say are being used illegally by motorists – and now the council is planning another.
In the past, residents have even blocked roads in protest at the lack of action in enforcing the access-only roads.
Now Cornovii Development Ltd is seeking outline permission for up to 900 homes on land off Shrewsbury Road, with an access-only road, which Shropshire Council is set to approve.