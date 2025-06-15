'Another access-only road is a joke - we've been fighting the council to enforce the one we have!'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Householders in St Martin's have said they have spent 40 years battling with the council and police over lack of enforcement of the access-only roads in the village, which they say are being used illegally by motorists – and now the council is planning another.

In the past, residents have even blocked roads in protest at the lack of action in enforcing the access-only roads.

Kimberley Road is access-only but is not enforced, residents say

Now Cornovii Development Ltd is seeking outline permission for up to 900 homes on land off Shrewsbury Road, with an access-only road, which Shropshire Council is set to approve.