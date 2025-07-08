Two arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after Telford stabbing

The incident took place in Haybridge Avenue, Hadley, yesterday - Monday, July 7, shortly before 2.30pm.

A man was taken to hospital and two people - a 22-year-old man, and a 48-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Telford & Wrekin Police have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to get in touch,

Detective Inspector Paul Drury from Telford CID said: “We understand the incident yesterday will have caused concern amongst residents.

“Officers stayed in the area as they continued to carry out enquiries and provide a visible presence in the community.

“Enquiries yesterday led to two arrests in relation to the incident and they both remain in our custody.

“As we continue to establish the full circumstances of what happened, we are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone with information.

“Please call 01952 214 615 or email lucy.morgan@westmercia.police.uk.

”You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers via https://orlo.uk/AFGDP or by ringing 0800 555 111."