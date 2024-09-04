WATCH – Overturned lorry closes busy roundabout as police warn drivers to avoid the area

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

North Wales Police have urged drivers to avoid the A5 Whitehurst Roundabout at Chirk due to the incident.

They warned shortly before 5pm that the road had been closed and a diversion route was in place – with any drivers approaching the roundabout set to be turned around.

Video of the scene shows a large lorry on its side on roundabout on the A5, heading towards the exit for the Gledrid Roundabout.

A post from North Wales Police on social media said: "The A5 in Chirk, Wrexham, is currently closed due to a Road Traffic Incident.

"Emergency Services are dealing. Please avoid the area.

"For diversons, any motorists travelling from Chirk will be advised to head back to Chirk, any motorists travelling from Llangollen will be advised to head back to Llangollen and any motorists travelling from Halton will be advised to head to Gledrid and back through Chirk."