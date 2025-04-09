Fire service called to A5 crash on busy Chirk roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said that it had been called at around 9am this morning - Wednesday, April 9, to the incident on the Gledrid Roundabout on the A5 at Chirk.

The route is one of the busiest in the region.

An update from the fire service said that the crash had involved one vehicle.

One fire crew from Oswestry was sent to the scene and they reported that the occupant of the car had managed to get out unassisted prior to their arrival.