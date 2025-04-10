Two cannabis farms discovered - including huge operation near Whitchurch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The discoveries, in Bronnington near Whitchurch, and at an industrial park in Rhosmedre, near Chirk, were both made by North Wales Police.

The force said that three people had initially been arrested in connection with the finds, adding that the Bronnington operation had more than 2,000 plants.

A statement from the force said: "On Sunday, April 6, police were notified of a sophisticated cannabis farm at a premises on Conery Lane, Bronnington, Whitchurch.

"A warrant was subsequently carried out by police and upon entering the building, over 2,000 plants were located inside.

"Two men were arrested at the scene but have since been released. A number of items have been seized whilst our investigations continue."

Top - the discovery at the premises on Conery Lane, Bronnington. Bottom - the discovery at the premises on Advance Park Industrial Estate, Rhosymedre.

It added: "On Tuesday, April 8, officers carried out another warrant at a premises on Advance Park Industrial Estate in Rhosymedre and discovered another large grow.

"One man was arrested and has since been released on bail pending further investigations."

District Support Sergeant Aled Hughes said: “We will continue to target and disrupt organised cannabis production in our community. ‌‌‌‌‍‌‌‌

“Our work to tackle this type of criminality relies on information from the public, who are often the first to notice something suspicious in their communities. Identifying, targeting and dismantling large cannabis farms also enables us to prevent more serious crime, and protect those vulnerable to being exploited by this. ‌​‌‌​​​‌‍‌​‌​‌​​​

“Cannabis farms are also a serious hazard to the public. The energy required to run a cultivation means criminals often bypass electricity supply to avoid paying for it, which causes a significant fire risk.”