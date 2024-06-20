Four-year wait for report into major factory fire sparks frustration

The fire, at Kronospan in Chirk, took place back in January 2020, when fire crews spent more than 12 hours tackling a blaze that had taken hold in the factory yard.

Local residents have been pressing for the publication of an official report into the fire since 2022.

It has now emerged that a Freedom of Information Request seeking access to the report was rejected by Wrexham County Borough Council earlier this year.

The authority said the rejection was on the grounds that its public release may affect any legal proceedings resulting from the fire.