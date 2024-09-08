'Penalty notices could be issued': Complaints about parking at town school days into new term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

A member of West Mercia Police's Safer Neighbourhood Team for Oswestry has posted on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page reminding parents and carers of pupils at Woodside Primary School not to park illegally.

The post said: "With the new school year now in full swing, unfortunately we have already received complaints about parents/carers parking outside the school."

Parents and carers are being asked to avoid blocking local residents' driveways and have been reminded not to park on double yellow lines. The post also states that yellow zigzags are not a parking and stopping area.

"Restrictions are in place to protect your children and they deserve to be safe when trying to get to and from school," the post adds.

"Laziness is not an excuse, running late is not an excuse, 'I didn't know' is not an excuse.

"Parking in this manner will not be tolerated and penalty notices could be issued."

The report reminds residents that highway restrictions are in force with cameras viewing vehicles entering the junction where Gittin Street, Liverpool Road and Old Fort Road meet.

Motorists will receive a fine from the local authority if they enter the zone within the stated times.