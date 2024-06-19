Drivers on notice with School Streets scheme that could land drivers with £70 fines days away

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The 18-month road safety pilot being trialled at five schools this month will see temporary restrictions on motorised traffic - except for permit holders - during school drop-off and pick-up times.

During these times ANPR enforcement cameras will be used to monitor vehicles entering the School Streets zone and drivers without permits may receive a fine (Penalty Charge Notice - PCN) of £70.

The first ANPR cameras went up near Market Drayton Junior School on Monday, which is the first area to see the scheme roll out this week and takes effect in Alexandra Road, Grotto Road, and Simmons Road.

The restrictions will be in place between 8.15am and 9.15am, and between 2pm and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, during school terms at Market Drayton Junior School. They won't be enforced until next week.

Holders of a School Streets permit, emergency vehicles being used in an emergency, medical practitioners, statutory undertakers and vehicles engaged in building or maintenance work, taxis and buses, Royal Mail vehicles, funeral and wedding vehicles, and motorised wheelchairs, will be exempt from these restrictions.

Schemes around Gobowen Primary School, Woodside Primary School in Oswestry, Mereside Primary School in Shrewsbury and Whitchurch Junior School are also set to start this week.

Castlefields Primary School in Bridgnorth was due to take part in the pilot but recently withdrew, and a School Street will instead be introduced later in the year at St John’s Primary School in Bridgnorth.

The schemes have been launched following the granting of extra powers to local councils by the Government.

A consultation is being run alongside the scheme to allow the council to ascertain its effectiveness.

The consultation runs until December 24.

However, Shropshire Council say the order does not come into effect until Monday, June 24, meaning enforcement of the scheme does not begin until next week.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council also said that for the first offence, offenders will receive a warning letter - they will only be fined if they repeat the offence.

A spokesperson said: “We’ve given people time to get used to the School Streets scheme before we put the cameras up and start enforcement - as well as ensuring residents and other permit holders have had time to get their permits.

“The cameras are going up today (Tuesday) and tomorrow (Wednesday) and enforcement officially starts on Monday (June 24). For a first offence people will get a warning letter, and then be fined after that.

“Our aim is to create a safer environment, so we’re hoping that because people have had a few weeks to get used to the scheme, the number of people breaching the restrictions will be fewer.”