Shropshire MP calls for 'proper funding' to improve sports facilities in Market Drayton in commons debate

Speaking in a House of Commons debate today (April 3), North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan told the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport that the Conservative county council "wont provide any Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) funding".

Mrs Morgan described current facilities in Market Drayton as "poor" and insufficient for a town with a population of more than 12,500 people.

Plans to revolutionise sports facilities in the town were unveiled in February. A group called 'Active Drayton' has been working for several years to construct the plans.

An artist's impression of how Greenfields Sports Ground could look. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

The cost of the project to upgrade facilities at Greenfields Sports Ground and at The Grove School is estimated at more than £6 million.

The group's 'initial priority' is to develop a new multi-sport all-weather pitch at the secondary school - suitable for hockey - and to revamp existing sports, ancillary and social facilities on the Market Drayton Sports Association (MDSA) site - based at Greenfields.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy MP said she was "sorry" to hear about the situation in Market Drayton and that Mrs Morgan was "not deserving the support that she needs".

She added that sites in Market Drayton have benefited from grants totalling more than £6,000 through the multi-sport grassroots facilities programme, but acknowledged that there are "huge numbers" who want to get involved in sport in the region.

How the rugby pitch could look at Greenfields Sports Ground. Picture: Active Market Drayton.

Lisa Nandy MP told Mrs Morgan that she would work with her to make sure Market Drayton received the vital funding.

North Shropshire MP, Helen Morgan said: "The people of Market Drayton deserve to have sports facilities fit for the 21st century, and we need proper funding to make that happen.

"Greenfields is just not good enough for a town with over 12,500 people - the locker rooms are falling apart, and the entrance road is crumbling.

"I am determined to work with Shropshire Council and the Government to ensure decent sports facilities for everyone in Market Drayton."