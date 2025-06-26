'It has immense potential' - Near-200-year-old Methodist chapel near Oswestry to be sold at auction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel, which was constructed in 1831 before being enlarged in 1857, will be auctioned through Halls Estate Agents.

The chapel near Oswestry has retained several of its original features including the "unusual" tiered box pews, timber pulpit with a stage, timber panelling and "attractive" arched, stained glass windows.

Halls states that the chapel has "immense potential" for a variety of alternative uses such as a house, Airbnb, offices, gym or more.

Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel near Oswestry will go under the hammer next month. Picture: Halls Estate Agents/Rightmove

Extensive internal accommodation includes an adjoining meeting room and kitchen while the chapel also boasts a separate detached outbuilding and a garden area.

Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel will be sold at public auction on Friday, July 25 with a guide price of £20,000 to £30,000.

The listing notes that any alternative uses for the chapel subject to necessary planning consents. Halls "strongly" recommends an inspection of the chapel to "appreciate its unusual nature" and the possibilities that it has to offer.

Inside Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel that had retained several original features including its tiered box pews. Picture: Halls Estate Agents/Rightmove

The listing says: "Halls are favoured with instructions from Shropshire Marches Methodist Circuit to offer Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel, for sale by public auction.

"The chapel is a primitive chapel constructed in 1831 and 'enlarged' in 1857 and retains numerous interesting original features to include unusual tiered box pews, timber pulpit with stage, timber panelling and attractive arched stained glass windows.

Knockin Heath Methodist Chapel near Oswestry will go under the hammer next month. Picture: Halls Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The chapel, therefore, has huge potential for a variety of alternative usages such as a residential dwelling, Airbnb, offices, gym, etc.

"A major feature of the chapel is the extensive internal accommodation which includes an adjoining meeting room and kitchen. There is good head height in the chapel making provision of a second floor possible.

"Outside, the property has a detached brick and corrugated iron roofed outbuilding, again with great potential for alternative usages and an area to the rear with potential for landscaping, or for adaptation into further living accommodation.

The chapel's kitchen. Picture: Halls Estate Agents/Rightmove

"The property is retained by attractive sandstone walling to the front with wrought iron railings and has vehicular access off the a quiet country lane through double gates. There is a grassed garden area to the rear of the chapel which has potential for landscaping."

The chapel will be offered for sale at Halls Holdings House on Bowmen Way in Battlefield, Shrewsbury at 3pm on July 25.

Further information can be found here.