Findings of 'urgent' review of road safety on A518 near Telford following fatal collision to be published in coming weeks - says council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

An "urgent" review of road safety on the A518, that runs between Telford and Newport, was launched after a fatal collision in April.

Julie Frances Hanson, aged 58, died after two cars collided at the A518 New Trench Road junction near Lilleshall on Wednesday, April 9.

The A518 near Telford

A boy was also taken to hospital with minor injuries and a man driving one of the cars was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with "potentially life-threatening" injuries.

In response to the tragedy, the council called for a review of the stretch of road and met with West Mercia Police to discuss what action could be taken to prevent further incidents.

In an update on the review, Telford & Wrekin Council said "targeted speed enforcement" has already taken place along the stretch of road, and added that it "remains committed" to supporting further action where it is required.

A spokesperson for Telford & Wrekin Council said: "We are very aware of the concerns surrounding the A518.

"An independent consultant is undertaking a thorough review of this route. While the draft report is expected in the coming weeks, we recognise that the wait for answers is difficult.

The A518 near Telford

"Once the final report is received, we will then work closely with the relevant stakeholders to agree the next steps and ensure any necessary actions are taken in accordance with the report's recommendations.

"In the meantime, we continue to work in close partnership with West Mercia Police to address speeding and improve road safety across the borough. As part of this, targeted speed enforcement has already taken place at this location, and we remain committed to supporting further action where needed.

"We want to reassure residents that making our roads safer remains a top priority, and we will continue to listen, act, and invest in solutions."