Woman named after being killed in Telford crash which left boy injured and man fighting for life

Julie Frances Hanson, aged 58, died in a crash at the A518 New Trench Road junction near Lilleshall last Wednesday, April 19.

A boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries and a man driving one of the cars was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with “potentially life-threatening” injuries.

A hearing at Shropshire Coroner’s Court, Guildhall, Shrewsbury, was told that Mrs Hanson was a married farm manager from Hereford.

Emergency services including Midlands Air Ambulance paramedics from Cosford were called to the scene at around 8.45am.

But, despite the best efforts of paramedics, Mrs Hanson could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

She was identified by a police officer via comparison with her driving licence.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to July 10 this year, but added that if the police investigation is still ongoing a further adjournment may be needed.

“I offer my sincere condolences to her family and friends,” Mr Westerman said.

Urgent safety review on road

The incident has prompted Telford & Wrekin Council to call for an urgent safety review on the stretch of road where Mrs Hanson was killed.

The road was closed for several hours between the Clock Tower roundabout and the Red House.

Police appealed for witnesses shortly after the collision.

Inspector Chris Henry said “Our thoughts are with both families at this very difficult time. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help us establish how the collision has occurred or who may have dash cam footage to assist.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either car, a grey BMW travelling in the direction of Newport and a grey Audi A5 travelling towards Telford, prior to the collision.

"Please call 01905 973325 or email kris.jones@westmercia.police.uk if you have any information."