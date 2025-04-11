Council calls for 'urgent' review of road safety along A518 between Telford and Newport after fatality

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The borough council said a meeting has been arranged with West Mercia Police on Monday (April 14) to discuss any immediate actions that could be taken to prevent further incidents on the New Trench Road, A518.

The authority added that it has already commissioned an independent review of road safety on the busy road that connects Telford and Newport.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed by police that a woman in her 50s had died after a collision on the 'A' road, near the turning for Wellington Road.

Paramedics provided advanced life support to the woman, however she was confirmed as dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male driver of the other car and a child were treated for injuries and conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

A Telford & Wrekin Council statement said: "The Council expresses its deepest condolences to those affected by the recent tragic road fatality on the A518 and acknowledge distress felt across our community.

"In response to this tragedy, the Council has called for an urgent review of road safety on this stretch of road with a meeting arranged for Monday 14 April 2025 with West Mercia Police to focus on immediate actions aimed at preventing further incidents, and the deployment of targeted interventions that enhance road safety.

"The council has already commissioned an independent review of road safety on this section of road and will report the findings as soon as possible."