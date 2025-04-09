Woman dies and man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after Telford crash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services were called to the A518, New Trench Road near Lilleshall at around 8.45am after a collision involving two cars.

Four fire crews were sent from Newport, Telford and Wellington fire stations to the scene. Land ambulance teams also attended.

West Mercia Police have confirmed that a woman in her 50s died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a male driver of the other car has sustained serious and potentially life-threatening injuries, and was airlifted to hospital.

A child who was a passenger in the second car was also treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The road has been closed between the Clock Tower Roundabout and the Red House and is expected to re-open by 2pm today.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the collision and a grey BMW or grey Audi prior to the incident.

Inspector Chris Henry said “Our thoughts are with both families at this very difficult time. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help us establish how the collision has occurred or who may have dash cam footage to assist.

"We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen either car, a grey BMW travelling in the direction of Newport and a grey Audi A5 travelling towards Telford, prior to the collision.

"Please call 01905 973325 or email kris.jones@westmercia.police.uk if you have any information."