Major roadworks planned for busy Shrewsbury roads - full statement from Shropshire Council

Cadent Gas is to carry out gas main replacement work on Longden Road and Roman Road in Shrewsbury between July and September.

Shropshire Council says the work will be carried out on "all approaches to Longden Road roundabout".

The authority says the work is part of a 30-year programme to upgrade and modernise the aging gas network across the UK to help reduce leaks.

It added that completing the work now will mean it is finished before the planned resurfacing of the roundabout – avoiding the need to re-excavate a new road surface.

Longden Road roundabout. Image: Google Maps

A statement from the council explained the plans for the closures, saying: "To help reduce disruption on the primary route (Roman Road) during the works, temporary one-way closures on the adjoining roads will be in place concurrently over the first two weeks of the summer school holidays (July 21 to August 3). This will avoid the need for temporary traffic signals on the Longden Road roundabout.

"Once the work on the roundabout is complete, the one-way closure on the east side of Longden Road will be removed.

"However, the one way closure (Priory School side of Longden Road) will remain in place for an additional two weeks. This will allow Cadent to renew the gas main on Longden Road between the Priory school and Bank Farm Road during the remainder of the school holidays.

"Whilst these closures are in place, traffic will be diverted via signed diversion routes. A separate HGV diversion route will also be in place (as shown in the attached plans), and access will be maintained for residents and affected businesses within the closures.

"Following the completion of the work on Longden Road, Cadent will renew a further section of the gas main located within the footway on Roman Road (between its junction with Longden Road and Grange Road) from August 25 to September 15.

"While this work will be confined to the footway, there will be a temporary pedestrian crossing installed on Roman Road to allow pedestrians to cross over to the opposite footway safely. A signed pedestrian diversion route will also be in place to provide an alternative route for pedestrians via Grange Road and Bank Farm Road.

"Advanced warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the scheme commencing and affected residents and businesses will be notified."