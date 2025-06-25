Military personnel and veterans to get free use of leisure centres to mark Armed Forces Day - here's where

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

To mark Armed Forces Day on Saturday (June 28), Shropshire Council is inviting current and ex-servicemen and women, and their families, to enjoy leisure centre facilities for free.

Centres managed by the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, including Whitchurch Swimming & Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury's Quarry Swimming & Fitness Centre, Shrewsbury Sports Village, Oswestry Leisure Centre, Bishop's Castle Leisure Centre and Market Drayton Swimming & Fitness Centre, will offer free gym and swimming sessions.

The swimming pool at the new Whitchurch Swimming and Fitness Centre that opened in March

Meanwhile, Halo Leisure is also offering free use of facilities at the Severn Centre in Highley and Bridgnorth Leisure Centre this weekend, and at Craven Arms Community Centre on Thursday and Friday (June 26 and 27)

Armed Forces Day is always held on the last Saturday of June.

Partnership manager for the Shropshire Community Leisure Trust, Rhys Collins, said: "In 2023, we signed the Armed Forces Covenant, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the people who have served this country so well. By giving them free use of our centres, it is just a small gesture of thanks from us at Shropshire Community Leisure Trust.

"We’re hoping to see plenty of current/ex-military people and their families on Saturday. There’s no need to pre-book, just turn up at one of our centres with proof of service, such as an ID or veteran’s card."

Shropshire Council’s armed forces champion Councillor Gary Groves added: "We welcome Shropshire Community Leisure Trust and Halo providing free use of their leisure centres this weekend. The council is committed to supporting our military communities across the county and this is a fantastic offer for our serving personnel, veterans, and their families."