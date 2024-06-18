Consultation launched on traffic restrictions introduced around county primary school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council is bringing in restrictions on parents driving to Woodside Primary School in Oswestry – one of six schools subject to the restrictions across the county.

They include Market Drayton Junior School, Gobowen Primary, Mereside School, Coleham Primary School, and Whitchurch Junior School.

Under the Woodside changes, which launched earlier this month and are officially enforced from June 24, drivers are prevented from driving on a number of streets around the school in the morning and in the afternoon.

They cover Gateacre Avenue, Gateacre Road, and Hillside in their entirety.

Also covered are Gittin Street North – from its junction with U0317 Liverpool Road / U307 Old Fort Road to its junction with U0314 Gateacre Avenue, Liverpool Road – from its junction with U0312 Gittin Street / U0307 Old Fort Road to its junction with U0318 Lloyd Street, and Old Fort Road – from its junction with U0312 Gittin Street / U0317 Liverpool Road to its junction with U0311 Caer Road.

The restrictions apply between 8am and 9am, and 2.45pm and 3.30pm, from Monday to Friday, during school terms.

The council has stressed that a number of drivers are exempt from the restrictions – including some residents of Gatacre Road, Gatacre Avenue, Gittin Street, Hillside, Old Fort Road, and Liverpool Road.

Others exempt include emergency vehicles, medical practitioners, statutory undertakers and vehicles engaged in building or maintenance work, taxis and buses, Royal Mail vehicles, funeral and wedding vehicles, and motorised wheelchairs.

The order will operate for a period of up to eighteen months and the council says it will consider in due course whether it should be in place indefinitely.

The consultation on the plans is available on Shropshire Council's website and finishes on December 24.