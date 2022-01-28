Notification Settings

Go Fund Me page for popular teenage who died in crash in Oswestry

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

A Go Fund Me Page has been set up after the death of a teenager in a crash in Oswestry.

Aidan Pritchard, 19, died at the scene of a collision on the Trefonen Road on January 19 despite the best efforts of a member of the public, police and paramedics who carried out CPR.

The fund raising internet page was set up by a friend of the popular young man's family.

Janet Jones said: "I felt like I needed to do something to help the family as I’m sure many people do. This go fund me page is a way that people can help say goodbye to Aidan."

Donations include those from members of Oswestry Rugby Club, where Aidan played rugby and from friends at Marches School, where he was a student.

People can donate at gofundme.com/f/send-off-for-aidan.

Janet said that some of Aidan's friends were arranging to have tribute tattoos and that the tattoo studio would make a donation to the page for each one.

An inquest into his death has been adjourned until April 28.

Aidan was driving a grey BMW. Also involved the collision which happened at about 8.15pm were a white BMW and red Peugeot 206.

A second person suffered critical injuries in the crash. His condition is not known.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

